“It’s a prince…”; Gabriel Sater, interpreter of Trindade in Pantanal, receives tribute from Camila Morgado and does not hold back emotion

During his participation in ‘Mais Você’, the actor ended up surprised by a message from his colleague, who sent a tribute by video talking about the successful partnership

Actors Camila Morgado and Gabriel Sater, interpreters of the couple Irma and Trindade from “Pantanal”, Globo’s prime-time hit soap opera, moved the audience this Tuesday morning (23), during the presentation of the program “Mais You”. It’s just that the boy received a beautiful tribute from his co-star, he couldn’t contain himself and went to tears.

He was the special guest of the program and revealed that, to live the Cramullhão of the serial, he was inspired by the horror movies he watches with his wife, and even gave spoilers of what the baby of Irma and Trindade will be like. The young man ended up surprised by a message from the actress, who sent a video tribute talking about the successful partnership between the couple’s interpreters.

“Gabriel is known behind the scenes as a prince, he is this charming person, where he goes he charms everyone, he is very polite, really a prince. Generous, available. It was a great pleasure to work with you, you are a very talented person. I’m your fan. as a musician and actor. You made this couple Irma and Trindade happen”said Camila to the actor, who could not contain himself.

“I was already a fan. And when you meet her, you become even more of a fan, because she is charming. Thank you for so many lessons”, returned the friend the compliment. It is worth remembering that the actor plays in the current version the same character that was brought to life by the talent of his father, the actor and singer Almir Sater, in the original version of the plot. Gabriel revealed that he did not tell his father that he was going to audition for the soap opera and said that now he is very happy and has always given “the touches” to compose the character.