It’s #FAKE that Senator Randolfe Rodrigues said in audio that he controls PF and STF actions | Fact or Fake

A video circulates on social networks in which the protagonist shows an image of Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP). A caption reads: “in leaked audio, Randolfe claims he controls PF and STF actions”. IS FAKE.

Randolfe did not say in leaked audio that he controls PF and STF actions. The audio displayed during the video was not leaked as the fake message claims. It was one public conversation broadcast via Twitter. The audio excerpts shown in the fake video, although authentic, do not support the allegation contained in the fake caption that Randolfe claims that he controls the actions of the PF and the STF. The fake video reached over 480k views in just one post.

The excerpts used in the fake message address moments in which Randolfe and other guests talk about the performance of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras.

When the conversation reaches the time of 1h29 Randolfe says: “That’s why I don’t waste time doing it, directing any petition to Augusto Aras. I don’t waste time making, directing any petition, any crime news to Augusto Aras. Why do I make the strategy of making a direct petition to the Supreme? Because then, yes, the Federal Supreme Court asks for the manifestation of the Attorney General of the Republic and the Federal Police about the measures, but above all it asks for the Federal Police to move. investigation, the president of the investigation can manifest himself for the measures to be taken regardless of the decision-making and any type of referral on the part of Augusto Aras. This is the advantage of being an investigation. an action. We are not filing a public civil action. We are petitioning within the scope of an investigation that is ongoing and the president of the investigation is called Alexandre de Moraes and the president of the investigation is p You can dispatch, if you want, the measures that we forwarded there, we ask there.”

At 2:00 am, the senator says: “In the time interval between 2018 and 2022, in the absence of the Attorney General of the Republic, a political party called Rede Sustentabilidade assumed this role.”

The actual excerpts are used in a video in which a horizontal strip is displayed all the time with the phrase: “Randolfe Rodrigues claims that he controls STF actions”. The title of the video speaks in leaked audio.

Sought by Fato ou Fake, Randolfe’s adviser states that “the allegation that the senator claimed, in a leaked audio, to control actions of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the Federal Police is a lie.”

Randolfe’s advice points out that the parliamentarian’s decontextualized speeches are used to create false news about his performance. “The video’s caption lies when it says “Randolfe claims he controls STF actions”.

“The STF and the Federal Police have autonomy guaranteed in the Federal Constitution. No parliamentarian has control over the actions of the bodies.

There was no leaked audio. The interview given on Twitter for the Muka profile of Space is public and remains on the respective profile for all clarifications.

At no time did Randolfe Rodrigues claim to have control over the actions of the STF and the Federal Police or to interfere in any way with the autonomy of the respective bodies. In the interview, the parliamentarian discusses which legal and constitutional strategies are used in the face of the inertia of the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to proceed with corruption investigations.

The senator states that he makes petitions directly to the STF due to the fact that the body has the autonomy to request the manifestation of the PGR and the Federal Police; and this guarantees, in view of the evaluation of the respective body, consequently, the progress of investigations.

The speech of the parliamentarian about the performance of the Sustainability Network, the party of which he is a part, is distorted. In a relaxed tone, when asked about the PGR’s inertia in carrying out the investigations, Randolfe highlights the party’s role in actions in favor of the Brazilian people. The caption often takes legal action against unconstitutional and disenfranchised attitudes. With that, the parliamentarian says, in a relaxed tone, that the acronym’s performance is more efficient than that of the PGR in relation to actions to combat corruption and in favor of the people; and jokes: “in the time interval from 2018 to 2022, in the absence of the Attorney General of the Republic, a political party called Rede Sustentabilidade assumed this function”.

Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) respects and acts in favor of the autonomy of powers and institutions. The lying publication dealt with another attack by the Bolsonarista network to try to manipulate Brazilian society by taking phrases and dialogues out of context and framing them in false allegations.”

