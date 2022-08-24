It’s #FAKE that tongue exercise prevents Alzheimer’s | Fact or Fake

A text circulates on social networks and in messaging applications that quotes “Roberto Klaus, virologist, doctor at Albert Einstein in São Paulo” and indicates that “doing exercises with the tongue is effective to reduce the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.” It’s # FAKE.

The fake message says: “Is it true?!!!🤔🤔🤔🤔 Dr Roberto Klaus Virologist. Physician at the Albert Einstein in São Paulo. After age 60, one can experience many types of ailments. – But what worries me the most is Alzheimer’s disease. – Not just because I couldn’t take care of myself, but because it would cause a lot of inconvenience to my family members… – A doctor friend taught another friend a tongue exercise that is effective in reducing the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, and this exercise is also helpful in reducing and improving: * 1 – Body weight * 2 – Hypertension * 3 – Blood clot in the brain * 4 – Asthma * 5 – Myopia * 6 – Ringing in the ear * 7 – Infection in the throat * 8 – Shoulder/neck infection * 9 – Insomnia – The movements are very simple and easy to learn… – Every morning when you wash your face, in front of a mirror, do the following exercise: – Stretch your tongue and move it to the right and then to the left 10 times in a row. – Since he started exercising his tongue daily, there has been an improvement in his brain retention. -His mind has become clear and productive, and other improvements have taken place…-1 See better from afar-2 No dizziness-3 Greater general well-being-4 Better digestion-5 Less flu-6 He feels stronger and more agile . Notes: – Tongue exercise helps to control and prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Medical research has found that exercise has a connection to the big brain. When our body becomes old and weak, the first sign that appears is that our tongue becomes rigid, so we tend to bite it. – By exercising your tongue, you will stimulate your brain. Every person who receives this newsletter should pass it on, to help fight Alzheimer’s disease and improve people’s quality of life… End tremors in hands, legs… 😲Living and learning. Share!👏👏 Copied in full for sharing with 5 contacts at a time.”

Experts heard by Fact or Fake analyzed the message and stated that it is totally false. Jerusa Smid, coordinator of the scientific department of cognitive neurology and aging at the Brazilian Academy of Neurology (ABN) explains that the allegations have no basis in reality.

“What we know that can help stimulate the brain is cognitive stimulation, which we should do as soon as possible in life and that it’s never too late to start”, he says.

“It’s you doing new learning for your brain to increase the number of synapses, which is how one neuron talks to another, and in this way increase what we call cognitive reserve”, he explains.

She explains that stimulating the brain with new learning is important for cognitive reserve. As well as physical activity, especially aerobics, for example.

“There are studies saying that if I learn a new language, if I learn to play a musical instrument, there are studies with board games, with the famous crossword puzzles. So, if I intellectually stimulate my brain – and the best way to stimulate it’s new cognitive learning, not merely motor like this (cited in the fake message, which talks about sticking out the tongue and moving the tongue) – I actually build new pathways between my neurons, new communications between neurons and increase that reserve cognitive.”

Jerusa Smid often explains cognitive reserve as if it were a financial reserve.

“In the financial reserve I save money for when the problem comes. In the cognitive reserve I make many synapses, I increase this neural synaptic network, and I improve my ability to deal with the problem. prevent a neurodegenerative problem such as Alzheimer’s disease, such as Parkinson’s disease from coming on. We can’t prevent it. So, if I, Jerusa, will have Alzheimer’s, so far we can’t change my timeline. Now, if I increase my cognitive reserve, I will have a greater ability to deal with the pathological process when it comes and I will delay the onset of symptoms. So, if I would have the disease, for example, at age 70, If I manage to improve my cognitive reserve, I may have the disease at age 75. I gained five years free of symptoms, so to speak.”

Also preventive factors, according to her, are studying, practicing aerobic physical activity for at least 150 minutes a week, treating depression, diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, staying socially active, treating obesity, quitting smoking and not drinking. not even moderate and much less high in alcohol.

Eva Bettine, president of the Brazilian Association of Gerontology, also says that it is false that these exercises can rule out the possibility of a person developing Alzheimer’s Disease, or have an improvement effect on people already diagnosed with the disease, because there is no way these movements prevent the formation of plaques of beta-amyloid protein and tau, which form tangles in brain cells.

The only preventive attitudes known so far, according to Eva Bettine, are:

– stay active

– take care of food with diets rich in vegetables, fruits and olive oil

– quality sleep is essential

– invest in permanent education, even if it is not formal education

– take care to maintain good visual and hearing acuity

– avoid smoking and alcohol abuse

– cognitive stimulation or memory training has a very positive effect and can be started from the age of 55 (imagining the beginning of the retirement process. These activities can be carried out by the person themselves through mental challenges that can be via the comic books activities or specific books; on the other hand, a professional trained to apply them individually or in a group is much more effective.

She states that the aforementioned exercises can and should be performed, but with the aim of keeping the tongue muscles in good condition, because with aging we can lose tongue muscle tone. And note that the message has circulated previously and always returns in WhatsApp groups.

This is not the first time that Roberto Klaus has been mentioned as a virologist and physician at Albert Einstein. He has already been quoted in another fake message and the hospital clarified at the time that such a person is not part of its clinical staff. The name also does not appear in the search for doctors from the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM).

