‘It’s more votes at the end of the day’, says BNDES president about loans on the eve of the election

Montezano recognized the electoral nature of the release of loans to MEIs, micro and small businesses by the Bolsonaro government.

support the 247

ICL

247 – The president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Gustavo Montezano, confirmed the electoral nature of the release of loans to individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs), microenterprises and small businesses by the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government. “Instead of giving BRL 10 billion to large companies, giving BRL 1 billion to small companies is more social development, more economic development, and more votes at the end of the day,” said the executive.

According to the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, the statement was made during an event promoted by the bank BTG Pactual last week and is linked to the economic team’s goal of releasing up to R$ 72 billion by the end of 2024, but more half this year, through the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe), in the amount of R$50 billion, and R$22 billion through the Emergency Credit Access Program (Peac). It is estimated that by the end of this year around R$ 40 billion will be released.

The two lines were created during the pandemic. The Paec was reopened on Monday (22) and the loans, which can range from R$ 1 thousand to R$ 10 million, must be aimed at working capital or investments. The maximum term for payment is up to 60 months, with a grace period of between six and 12 months. The average interest rate is a maximum of 1.75% per month.

“Since July 25, MEIs, micro and small companies can take out new loans through Pronampe. Banco do Brasil, Caixa and Bradesco have already released more than BRL 10 billion in credit operations through the program and the government expects public and private banks to lend between BRL 30 billion and BRL 40 billion in 2022. Pronampe interest is currently composed by the Selic – currently at 13.75% – plus 6%. As a result, the loans have a rate of at least 19.75% per year”, emphasizes the report.

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.