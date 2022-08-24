‘It’s more votes at the end of the day’, says BNDES president about loans on the eve of the election

Yadunandan Singh 11 hours ago Business Comments Off on ‘It’s more votes at the end of the day’, says BNDES president about loans on the eve of the election 2 Views

Montezano recognized the electoral nature of the release of loans to MEIs, micro and small businesses by the Bolsonaro government.




About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Understand the base-date inflation projection

The National Banking Campaign 2022 is in full swing. The National Banking Command is negotiating …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved