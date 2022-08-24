“I’ve been worried about my safety”, says Paulo Betti about political demonstrations







In the story, the two journalists are around to publish a survey that could give the opposition candidate an advantage, even if it has not been registered as required by law. Photo: Disclosure / Ricardo Brajterman

The actor Paulo Betti69, gives life to the meticulous journalist Marcos in the film ‘the debate‘, which opens this Thursday, the 25th, in theaters. If, on the one hand, the character is pragmatic in his profession and always thinks twice before publishing any information, the actor who embodies him does not shy away from taking a side, defending what he believes and proposing a debate.

Betti has become a well-known figure in the protests against the current government. In June 2021, she used Twitter to invite those who thought like him to take to the streets with the flag of Brazil. “Let’s get this symbol back,” she wrote at the time.

In an exclusive interview with the Earth, the actor regretted that debating politics has taken on a more violent tone in recent years. The self-exile of former federal deputy Jean Wyllys is, for him, an example of this radicalization.





Unlike his character, actor Paulo Betti does not deprive himself of raising flags Photo: Disclosure / Ricardo Brajterman

“I go to the demonstrations, I like to go, but today I pay more attention”, he says. “Lately, I’ve been worried about my personal safety. Not because I’ve received a lot of aggression (…) But today I’m already thinking if that person who supports the current president… If he can’t try to attack me too”, he declares.

For Debora Bloch, who plays Paula, also a journalist, in the film directed by Caio Blat, the current political environment has normalized violence. She even classifies reality as close to terror.

“For me that’s terrorism, you go in and kill someone at a birthday party and that’s normalized”, says the actress, indignantly.

About ‘The Debate’

Violence and the use of weapons are just two of the many subjects that ‘O Debate’ brings to discussion through the main characters, Marcos and Paula. In the story, the two journalists are busy publishing a poll that could give the opposition candidate an advantage, even if it has not been registered as required by law.

This couple’s clash is the gateway to discussing more than politics, since the two are separating. The film addresses love, freedom, democracy, monogamy, sex, ethics and ideology. As a real-life presidential campaign, the discussion goes beyond politics.

Despite the issues, the director’s debut Gaius Blat guarantees that the film is not political.

"We had to go back several steps and defend basic principles. So, our film basically defends the polls, democracy, science and the vaccine", he declares.





This is the film that marks Caio Blat’s directorial debut Photo: Disclosure / Ricardo Brajterman

For the director, the political scenario caused the debate to recede. “We stopped talking about what really matters in the country: the crisis that is there, people going hungry again, an absurd number of unemployment”, he lists.

For Jorge Furtadowho created the book and signed the film’s script along with Guel Arraes, the good debate needs to keep happening, but some things are not open to discussion. “The vaccine is something that is not discussed. There is not, it is not possible to discuss vaccine in the 21st century. The vaccine is something of the 18th century”, he opines.

Actress Debora Bloch reinforces. “How many lives could have been saved? What if there wasn’t this denialism not only of the epidemic, but also of the effectiveness of the vaccine? I mean, we are practically returning to prehistory”, she evaluates.

Check out the trailer:

*With editing by Estela Marques.