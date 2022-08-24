Ivete Sangalo declares herself to Bonner after presenter ignores singer

Ivete Sangalo, 50, declared herself to the anchor of “Jornal Nacional” (TV Globo), William Bonner, after being ignored by the journalist on the way out of the Globo Studios parking lot in Rio de Janeiro.

“William, everything Bonner? Everything is Bonner, my love. I knocked on your glass, you didn’t see me but I want to say that you are my charm, my affection, my dear friend. I love you”, said the singer, in stories made on Instagram.

After stating that she loves the presenter of JN, the singer turned her cell phone camera to the audience of “Pipoca da Ivete”, who also declared themselves to Bonner. “So do we [te amamos]”. The video was filmed during the recordings of the Rede Globo program.

Earlier, Bonner explained why he ignored the artist. In the video, Ivete appears in a bathrobe and knocks on Bonner’s glass, which is closed. On Instagram, he said he hadn’t noticed her presence, he only saw that there was a group of people “partying” in the place.

“Sometimes I have the feeling that age, when it arrives, gives very slow and subtle signs. Yesterday, at the end of my workday, which was not an ordinary day, I was leaving Globo very tired and had a group having a big party outside the parking lot. Waving, smiling, shouting, banging on my car window,” he explained.

“And of course that makes a hell of a lot, I waved to everyone, but I followed the company’s security protocol. I went to sleep and when I woke up today, I knew that Ivete Sangalo was in her bathrobe in the middle of that group. Sorry, Your Majesty. I love you so much,” he concluded.