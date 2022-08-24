Ivete Sangalo manifests after being ignored by Bonner – Zoeira

After being ignored by William Bonner, Ivete Sangalo excused the journalist’s attitude with a good-natured replypublished on social media this Tuesday (23).

“William, everything Bonner? Everything is Bonner, my love. I knocked on your glass, you didn’t see me, but I want to say that you are my charm, my dear friend. I love you”, said the singer.

The message was shared during a break in the recordings of the show she runs on TV Globo, Pipoca da Ivete. On the occasion, the audience of the attraction also declared their love for the presenter of Jornal Nacional.

“Damn it, William”: @Ivete Sangalo playing William Bonner fan is the best video you will see today. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SaDBtJqcsd — Jovem Iveteiro (@JovemIveteiro) August 23, 2022

Also this Tuesday, the journalist came to apologize for not having spoken directly with the artist in the episode.

“Yesterday [segunda-feira], at the end of my workday, which was not an ordinary day, I was leaving Globo very tired and there was a group having the biggest party at the parking lot door. Waving, smiling, screaming, banging on my car window.”

“And of course that makes a hell of a lot, I waved to everyone, but I followed the company’s security protocol. I went to sleep and when I woke up today, I knew that Ivete Sangalo was in her bathrobe in the middle of that group. Sorry, Your Majesty. I love you so much,” he concluded on the matter.

Singer Ivete Sangalo went through an embarrassing moment on Monday night (22), right after trying to talk to presenter William Bonner on leaving the TV Globo studios. According to social media users, the singer was ignored by her fellow broadcaster.

The moment took place on the night of Monday, shortly after the end of the Saturday with the president and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL). When leaving the station, Bonner passed in a closed car and did not stop.

“William! William! It’s me”, said the artist. In the images, released on the networks, it is possible to see Ivete leaving the front of the vehicle, but she does not show any expression of annoyance.

