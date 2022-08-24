Ivete Sangalo praises Bonner after journalist explains why he ignored her

Playback / Instagram Ivete Sangalo and William Bonner

Last Monday (22), the series of interviews with presidential candidates began in Jornal Nacional. After the Saturday, William Bonner left Globo followed by fans. Among them was Ivete Sangalo. The journalist, however, did not stop to talk to the singer and soon apologized for it. After his message, the artist insisted on responding.

“William, everything Bonner? Everything is Bonner, my love. I knocked on your glass, you didn’t see me but I want to say that you are my charm, my affection, my dear friend. I love you,” she said on social media.

Ivete also turned her cell phone camera towards the audience, who shouted: “we too (love you)”. She was in the recordings of the program “Pipoca da Ivete”.

In the networks, Bonner had explained that he did not see the singer knocking on his car door. In addition, he could not lower the window due to the broadcaster’s Covid-19 security measures. He also confessed that he was very tired from work.

“I went to sleep and woke up today I knew that Ivete Sangalo was in a bathrobe in the middle of that group. Sorry, Your Majesty! I love you so much”, said the presenter in a video posted on Instagram with the caption: “58 years, 9 months and 7 days”, his age.

