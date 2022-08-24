Jade Picon sends indirect on the web: ‘If you’re going to copy me, do it right’ | celebrities



Jade Picon posts indirect on social networks – Reproduction Internet

Jade Picon posts indirect on social mediaInternet reproduction

Published 08/23/2022 09:06

Rio – Former BBB Jade Picon posted on Instagram, this Monday, a photo in which she appears wearing prescription glasses, blinking and showing her tongue. In the caption of the image, the digital influencer posted an indirect in English. “If you’re going to copy me, at least do it right,” she wrote, without naming names.

Fans made several compliments. “No one can copy the grandiose one,” said one person. “Love of my whole life,” commented an admirer. “The original,” said a third person. Soon, Jade Picon will be seen in the soap opera “Travessia”, by Glória Perez, which will replace “Pantanal” in prime time on TV Globo.

In the telenovela, Jade will play Chiara, a digital influencer victim of fake news. Grazi Massafera and Humberto Martins will give life to the character’s parents and Chay Suede will be the former BBB’s romantic partner. To dedicate herself to her first role as an actress, Leo Picon’s sister has taken acting classes, moved to Rio and is living in a mansion.

Recently, the influencer countered criticism about acting. “You can say what you want, but here you have dedication, determination and willingness,” she said.