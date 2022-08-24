Jailer and nurse are denounced for sex with flirtatious prisoner

The prisoner, who has a flirtatious profile, was not named in the charges.

Custody Officer Ruth Shmylo (left) and nurse Elyse Hibbs (right)

A nurse and a jailer could not resist the courtesies of a prisoner. Nurse Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo, both 25, are accused of having sex with the same inmate at the prison where they work in Bridgend, Wales.

According to the Daily Mail, the prisoner, who has a flirtatious profile, was not named in the charges. The two are due to appear for a hearing at Cardiff Magistrates Court on 13 September.

According to the expert group Interrogating Justice, consulted by the British tabloid, “Federal law makes it illegal for prison guards to have sex with incarcerated people. This is because incarcerated people cannot legally give consent. up to 15 years in prison.”

The relationship

Ruth was involved with the inmate for about five months, between December 2020 and April 2021. Afterwards, Elyse had a relationship with the man between May and July 2021. Elyse is also accused of misconduct in two prisons where she worked. .

“By acting as a public servant, as a prison nurse, deliberately and without excuse or reasonable justification, [Hibbs] misbehaved, in a manner that amounts to an abuse of the public’s trust in the incumbent, by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner,” the indictment against her reads.

