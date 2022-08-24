James Webb Telescope shows Jupiter like never before

Abhishek Pratap


Since the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) began operations, scientists have had the chance to look at known objects from different perspectives. This time, the target was Jupiter, which had its moons, auroras and even storms revealed.

The images of the planet were obtained on July 27 and released by NASA on Monday (22). They were made with the telescope’s NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera) instrument.

The first one focuses on the planet itself. It is possible to see the auroras that form at the poles of Jupiter, represented by the color orange. Green, meanwhile, represents the planet’s high-altitude haze, while blue shows its clouds.

James Webb takes new photos of the planet Jupiter
Photo of Jupiter taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Ricardo Hueso (UPV/EHU) and Judy Schmidt/Reproduction

One point in particular stands out: the white circle located to the right of the image represents the Great Red Spot – a storm region larger than Earth’s size.

The second image shows Jupiter’s wide field. In addition to the details of the planet, it is also possible to see its rings, which are much weaker than Saturn’s, and two of its 79 moons, called Amalthea and Adrastea. Also captured in the background of the photo are some unnamed galaxies.

James Webb takes new photos of the planet Jupiter
Wide field image shows Jupiter with galaxies in the background. Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Ricardo Hueso (UPV/EHU) and Judy Schmidt/Reproduction

The researchers hope to use such observations to unravel how gas and heat move around Jupiter. In addition, they aim to study the planet’s weak ring and how it has evolved over time. More photos of the gas giant’s moons are also in the sights of scientists.

