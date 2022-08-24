John Textor reveals details of Botafogo’s project for Nilton Santos

It is not news that John Textor plans to promote changes at Nilton Santos. On Tuesday night, the owner of the Botafogo listed the items he plans to add to the stadium and revealed details of the club’s project on social media.

– Our vision plans to honor the stadium’s history in a productive way, with economic development serving the North Zone for generations. Over 150 days of football and repairs, restaurants, meeting space and community programming. Botafogo promoting dreams for all of Rio. Please listen – posted John Textor on Twitter.

In the comments, several alvinegro approved the proposals of the majority partner and showed excitement about the future of the stadium. Botafogo plans to invest in Nilton Santos and make it more accessible to fans.

Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday, against Flamengo, at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos, in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship. At home, Glorioso is looking for an important victory over the rival.