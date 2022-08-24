John Textor reveals that Botafogo’s dreams at Nilton Santos are for all of Rio: ‘Please listen’

shareholder of SAF of Botafogo, John Textor took to Twitter on Tuesday night (23/8) to highlight the idea he has for the Nilton Santos Stadium as a fundamental installation for the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, surpassing the barriers of football. The message comes the day a bill came to light in the alerj which calls for the tipping of the local athletics track.

“Our vision of the Nilton Santos Stadium honors history in a productive way, as an engine of economic development serving the North Zone of Rio for several generations. More than 150 days a year with football and events. more restaurants, social spaces and programming for the community. Botafogo dreams for everyone in Rio. Please listen”wrote Textor.

John Textor has already met with the mayor Edward Breads and received the green light to remove the athletics track in order to bring the fans closer to the field. The idea is to lower the lawn and make bleachers over where the athletics track is now.

The bill in Alerj was processed on an urgent basis and will be put to a vote as early as this Wednesday. If approved and then sanctioned by the governor, the athletics track will be toppled and cannot be removed.