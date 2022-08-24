Journalist vents about monkeypox: “Pain and uncertainty”

Journalist Marcio Pannunzio used social media to tell his own experience after being diagnosed with monkeypox (monkeypox). The boy showed how the disease evolved over the weeks.

Pannunzio was examined and diagnosed with the disease in July by the Center for Coping and Studies in Emerging and Reemerging Infectious Diseases (Needier), at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

“For the past three weeks, I have lived through the pains and uncertainties of the new smallpox, monkeypox,” the journalist wrote in a post shared on Instagram and Twitter on August 16.

He said he did not know how he was infected, but he was careful to warn the people he lived with in the days close to the contagion and remained in isolation until he recovered. Pannunzio also said he avoided contact with his dog.

“Since I started the symptoms, I had the intuition to avoid touching Theo Henrique (the pet), letting him lick me or climb on the bed on the contaminated sheets”, he informed.

Marcio Pannunzio – Monkeypox 11 Marcio Pannunzio used social networks to share information about the disease@marcio.pannunzio/ Instagram Marcio Pannunzio – Monkeypox 10 The journalist from Rio showed the evolution of the wound on his face@marcio.pannunzio/ Instagram Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Marcio Pannunzio – Monkeypox 13 Some lesions also appeared on the body@marcio.pannunzio/ Instagram Marcio Pannunzio – Monkeypox 14 Pannunzio said he had an asthma attack during the infection@marcio.pannunzio/ Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Marcio Pannunzio – Monkeypox 12 The journalist showed what his face looked like after recovering from monkey pox@marcio.pannunzio/ Instagram 0

Asthma attack

After a few days with fever, chills, body weakness, headaches, and joint pain, Pannunzio developed swollen glands, sore throat, a sore on his face, and various painful injuries over his body.

The boy also said that he had an asthma attack during the infection due to anxiety and nervousness. “Trust me: keeping your emotions in check makes all the difference,” he wrote.

After recovering, the journalist shared a new photo showing the significant improvement of the wound on his face.

“The good news is that the skin is regenerating. It’s still a little rough and with a tiny scar on the spot, a record for the overcoming account. All other injuries are also gone,” he wrote last Sunday (21/8).

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.