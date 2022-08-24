Julian Robertson, who ‘knew stocks like no one else’ and influenced a generation

Julian Robertson — who founded Tiger Management and was one of the managers of hedge fund most successful artists of the last few decades, influencing a generation — died today of heart complications at his home in Manhattan.

He was 90 years old.

Robertson founded Tiger in 1980, aged 48, with just $8.8 million.

At its peak, in 1998, the manager reached US$ 22 billion in assets under management — on the heels of an average annual return of an impressive 32%.

But Robertson’s greatest legacy is perhaps the legions of investors he has trained and encouraged throughout his career—many of whom are better known today than his own mentor.

The more than 30 managers founded by former Tiger employees became known as the ‘Tiger Cubs’ (or ‘the Tiger’s cubs’, in a free translation.)

“The real success of Robertson and Tiger goes far beyond their stellar performance and the size of their assets under management,” Daniel Strachman wrote in his book Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears. “At the end of the day, the manager’s success can be measured in the legacy of its ‘Cubs’.”

In 2003, after Robertson closed his fund and retired as a manager, the ‘Tiger Cubs’ managed around 10% of all assets allocated to hedge fundsor 20% of the entire allocation to investment strategies long-short.

The list includes managers with different strategies and allocations — from large hedge funds to one of the largest venture capital funds in the world (Tiger Global) and the largest hedge fund of crypto (Pantera Capital).

managers like Philippe Laffon (from Coatue Management), Daniel Sudheim (from D1 Capital Partners), Stephen Mandel (Lone Pine Capital), Chase Coleman III (Tiger Global), Dan Morehead (Capital Panther), and Ole Andreas Halvorsen (Viking Global) — all attended the Julian Robertson School of Investment.

Julian Hart Robertson Jr was born on June 25, 1932 in Salisbury, North Carolina. His father, Julian Hart Robertson, was a successful textile entrepreneur.

Robertson majored in business at the University of North Carolina before spending two years in the United States Navy.

In 1957, he joined Kidder Peabody & Co (the investment firm sold to General Electric in the 1980s), where he built a career and rose to CEO of the group’s investment manager.

“He was like a sponge, constantly sucking up as much information as he could from colleagues, peers and competitors,” wrote Strachman. “His ability was to learn from others and take that knowledge and turn it into profits for the company, his colleagues, customers and, of course, himself.”

Over the course of his career, Robertson has amassed an estimated fortune of more than $4 billion — and gained fame and respect among his peers.

In an interview for a 2010 book on hedge funds, legendary manager Jim Chanos said that if he had to give his money to any of the managers mentioned in the book, he would give it to Robertson. “He knew stocks better than anyone.”

Robertson started out primarily as a stock investor, but went into other fields, making money from bonds and foreign currencies.

Tired of the stressful job of managing other people’s money, Robertson closed his fund in the early 2000s and turned Tiger Management into a ‘fund of funds’ of sorts. seed money to young managers in exchange for a share of the profits.

“I didn’t want my obituary to be, ‘He died taking a yen quote,’” he once said.

In the end, his immense legacy will be measured in the investment world’s most coveted currency: the alpha generated for investors — by him and his disciples.

Pedro Arbex