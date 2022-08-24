Juliette reveals who from the BBB she still has contact with and explains the reason that led her to refuse to participate in Luan Santana’s clip: “I am my brunette”

Big Brother Brasil champion said that she would not like to be known only for the music video

This past Tuesday (23), the digital influencer Juliette Freire was the guest of the podcast “who can, can“, presented by Fe Paes Leme and Gio Ewbank. In a relaxed chat, the singer revealed her plans for the future and clarified details of her personal life.

In the midst of the conversation, the champion of the Big Brother Brazil recalled the time when she was invited directly by Luan Santana to star in a clip of the singer. Despite feeling honored, Juliette declined the invitation and explained why: “When I left, the people were like ‘my God, you and Luan Santana!’. Then they started the ‘Morena’ thing. I wanted to be known for Juliette, not for being Luan Santana’s brunette. I am my brunette, at most Gilberto Gil”.

Quite sincerely, the artist said that she was afraid that her fame would be tied to a man: “I kind of had this balcony. Society tries a lot to reduce people to men. The man is sometimes not to blame, but it’s a tendency you need to have a male to be successful.“, shot.

Another subject that caught the attention of netizens was her friendships at BBB, when asked who would still have contact with her edition, the northeastern woman mentioned the name of only 5 people, being them Carla Diaz, Camilla de Lucas, Pocah, João Luiz and Gil do Vigor: “Are the ones I talk to the most”, he revealed at the end.