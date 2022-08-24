Gretchen tried to smother it, but as revealed by Extra’s Retratos da Vida column, the family of the queen of the rollicking is shaken after the singer’s granddaughter, Anna Beatryz Miranda, gets involved with Adriano Imperador. Now, the 18-year-old is trading barbs on the web with her own mother, Jenny. Bia accuses her of being jealous because she was the one who kissed the player. The fitness influencer decided to speak out.

“I’m not going to defend myself, justifying, I just don’t see who is blind”, Jenny vented on the web when she was called by her daughter a liar and a gold digger.

Bia admitted that she stayed with Adriano Imperador twice and was surprised to see her mother saying she didn’t know anything. The young woman accused her of wanting fame and suggested that the fitness influencer would have been responsible for leaking the story.

“She knew from the beginning and she fought with me because she was the one who wanted to stay with him to have fame and money”, he said.

In addition to what Jenny would have called her daughter’s “eye hole”, Bia revealed that her mother never wanted her to come out prettier than her.

“When I looked pretty, she would ask me to change my clothes so she could get more attention than me,” she said.