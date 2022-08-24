Justice denies Belo’s request in case of millionaire debt with Denilson

A judge at the São Paulo Court of Justice denied Belo the suspension of the decision that forces him to pay off a debt of at least R$4.9 million with Denilson.

The singer had filed an appeal contesting the amount owed to the former player and asking for the sentence to be suspended, but Judge Silvia Rocha denied it: “Nothing to reconsider, because, I repeat, I don’t see the need to grant suspensive effect to the grievance”.

“The undisputed amount of the debt is R$4,900,929.71, for June 2021, but, despite this, there was no deposit of the amount that the defendant himself aggravating [Belo] considers due and there is no news of agreement between the parties.”

Belo has five days, counting from yesterday, to present what value he believes he owes Denilson. wanted by splashMarcelo Passos, Belo’s lawyer, says:

“The court has already said that there is a possibility that Belo will review the value that the Denilson is imposing on him in the process. I had asked for the stoppage of the process as a result of Divergence of values. The rapporteur said that there is no risk for Belo to stop the process, but she understands that there is a possibility that he will review the value.”

The feud between the two began in 2000, when Belo left the group Soweto to pursue a solo career. Denilson, who in 1999 had bought the commercial rights from the pagode group, sued him for breach of contract, and in 2004 Belo was ordered to pay R$388,000 to the former player. The amount has not been paid to date, and in June last year it corresponded to R$ 4.9 million.

wanted by splashDenilson’s adviser states: “Until now we have not had any practical, effective news on the case, which would be the payment of the debt”.

Recently, another Beloved debt was on the agenda of the São Paulo courts: the São Paulo Justice determined that he has 15 days to pay the amount of R$ 483 thousand referring to the rent of a mansion in Planalto Paulista, in the capital. The decision also affects Gracyanne Barbosa, Belo’s wife, and the company of a former manager of the singer.