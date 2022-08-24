Kleber Bambam tells how his life is after leaving Brazil: “Now it’s time to enjoy”

Remember him? In an exclusive interview, Kleber Bambam, winner of BBB1, said what his life is like abroad and revealed why he gave up on BBB13

If you are really a fan of Big Brother Brazilsurely you remember the first winner in history: Kleber BamBam. He, who came in first place with 68% of the votes, now leads a completely different life and, in an interview with CONTIGO!, he gave details about his career and talked about the time of BBB.

Find out where he’s been and what Kleber Bambam does:

At the time of the first reality show, the winner took the prize of R$ 500,000 and, as he said, invested the money, in addition to spending on real estate. However, 12 years later, he was back to participate in another edition, in 2013, but withdrew in the first week.

He revealed that he chose to leave the show so as not to do anything he regretted in the house. “It was great to participate in BBB13. It was a new experience, but inside, reflecting, I could do something I regret, so I decided to leave”, said. After his withdrawal, Kleber Bambam became a DJ and focused on his work. “I worked hard, everything was great”reported.

Still on the BBB, the influencer said that a lot has changed since he participated in the reality and some things did not please him. “There were different tests, some that I didn’t think was cool”, commented. In addition, he also said that he prefers the double wall, as it used to be, and explained why he does not approve of the triple wall: “This can help those who stay neutral in the game, ‘on the fence’”.

life in the USA

in 2018 Kleber BamBam moved to the United States to pursue a career as a bodybuilder, where he won the bodybuilding championship that was held in Las Vegas. However, he said in an exclusive interview that he no longer competes. “Now it’s time to enjoy life”, said. He currently lives between Miami and Las Vegas and travels a lot.

“A new story in my life, a new cycle, a new challenge… I like it!”, guaranteed. As he travels a lot, including for work, he knows many places and people. “I have many friends around the world”, commented. But even though he lives in the United States, his heart is Brazilian and he always comes to his country of origin.

Also working as an influencer on social networks, the winner of the first Big Brother Brazil has sponsors on Instagram that have been partnering for years, but guaranteed: “I have other incomes. I’m happy with everything”finished.