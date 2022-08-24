Lara finds out everything Flora did wrong, slaps her mother in the face and Cassiano tries to restrain her.

In The favoriteshown by Globo on Worth seeing again, Lara (Mariana Ximenes) will be able to unmask Flora (Patricia Pillar). She will no longer fall for the talk that her mother is a loving woman and will decide to go for physical aggression.

Everything will happen when the young woman arrives with Cassiano (Thiago Rodrigues) at the ranch. There, Lara will find her biological mother pretending to be loving and will be possessed with rage. She will accuse Flora of being a murderer and tell her everything she thinks about her mother.

She will also say that she does not accept being the daughter of a cold and evil person like her. Flora, in turn, will play the misunderstanding and claim that she doesn’t know what the young woman is talking about. In this, Lara will be even more angry and will hit her mother in the face.

Cassiano will hold his girlfriend. On the other hand, Flora will make a scene and start faking a cry, saying that she will never forgive her daughter. The villain will use the fight as an excuse to leave the ranch, after managing to hit the Fontini group and receive a great fortune.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.