Leaked image reveals incredible Ironheart armor

In November this year it hits theaters. Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverthe long-awaited 2018 blockbuster sequel that went on to become one of the highest grossing in Marvel Studios history.

the plot of black panther 2 ended up being completely rewritten after the loss of Chawick Boseman, after all, Marvel and director Ryan Coogler chose not to choose a new actor for T’Challa, but to direct the focus to the other characters of Wakanda.

Therefore, in black panther 2 we will see even more prominence for characters like Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, Nakia and others. In addition, the film will also introduce some new characters, such as Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who will be the main villain of the film.

And in addition to Namor, the new adventure in Wakanda will also introduce Riri Williams, the Ironheart, to the MCU. Played by Dominique Thorne, it is in this film that the superheroine will make her first appearance, before starring in her own TV series for Disney+, set to premiere in 2023.

And in the movie, the Iron Heart will have TWO ARMOR. The first, the Mark 1, had already been leaked for some time, and which you can recall below:

But now, through a leak of a toy sling from black panther 2, ended up also leaking the character’s Mark 2, which she should build when she arrives in Wakanda. Check it out below:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the official title of the continuation of one of the biggest hits of the MCU, scheduled for November 11, 2022!

The film will also feature the return of director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler and much of the original cast. Despite not revealing the fate of T’Challa, Marvel has confirmed that it will not replace actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020.

