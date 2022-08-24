Leal meets Cuba again on court 12 years after world final | volleyball

In 12 years, everything has changed. In that 2010 final, in Italy, Leal was on the other side of the net. In the midst of one of the most promising generations of Cuban volleyball, the pointer challenged hegemony. The Brazilian team, however, prevailed and won the third world championship. Today, the pointer is one of Renan Dal Zotto’s weapons for the World Cup, which will start next Friday. And the first challenge is precisely Cuba.

Brazil faces Cuba at the World Cup debut in Ljubljana, Slovenia, at 6 am. Sportv2 broadcasts the match live, and ge follows everything in real time.

1 of 3 Leal on the other side of the net, against Brazil by Bruninho and Lucão — Photo: Getty Images Leal on the other side of the net, against Brazil by Bruninho and Lucão — Photo: Getty Images

The match will mark Leal’s reunion with Cuba. Since that final, the pointer has left the Caribbean country to make history with the Cruzeiro shirt. The adaptation to Brazil was so good that he faced a long process to be able to defend the new selection.

– It’s been 12 years since this happened. It’s difficult. But I’m calm. It’s going to be really cool, playing against them after 12 years. I’m fine. I need to think about my game, the work I’m doing.

In recent years, Cuba has begun the process of recovery on the world stage. It opened the doors for players who play off the island and strengthened their team. It worked out. In the last three months, he won the titles of the Norceca Final Four, the Challenger Cup, which gave him a spot in next year’s Nations League, and the Pan-American Cup. Always undefeated.

2 of 3 Leal during the League of Nations — Photo: FIVB / Disclosure Loyal during the League of Nations — Photo: FIVB / Disclosure

– It’s a young team, which is growing, playing well. We’re seeing some of their stuff. They are a very strong team in attack and serve. But we are training well. Our training for the World Cup is going much better than that of the Nations League. I think our team is much more focused. It’s getting there and trying to be champion.

Leal says he doesn’t know many of the new Cuban team. He still talks to Simon, with whom he played for years at Cruzeiro, and Yant, another star of the current generation.

3 of 3 Cuba comes from three undefeated titles — Photo: Norceca Cuba comes from three undefeated titles — Photo: Norceca

– Actually, I don’t know much about them. I talk to Simon and Yant, because we play together. But the others I don’t know personally. It will be nice to play against them. I hope it’s a good game.

The pointer of the Brazilian team believes that the team has evolved since the erratic campaign in the League of Nations. The selection said goodbye in the quarterfinals, outside the podium. Leal, however, says that the group is going firmly in search of the title at the Worlds.