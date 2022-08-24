Leandrinho’s Ex-Wife Says NBA Champion Doesn’t Help Raising Their Daughters | Sport



Leandrinho marked a generation for the Brazilian basketball teamDisclosure / CBB

Published 08/23/2022 15:36

Actress Samara Felippo revealed on social media that former player Leandrinho Barbosa does not help in raising his daughters. Currently, the former NBA star works as an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings and lives in the United States.

“I’m a single mother, really. Making a commitment for me is running desperately after a support network. The father doesn’t help. And no, he doesn’t raise together. He lives in the United States”, wrote the actress, in the Instagram stories. .

Samara and Leandrinho were married and ended their relationship in 2013. They are parents to Alicia, 13, and Lara, 9. Currently, the former player and NBA champion in 2015 for the Golden State Warriors is married to influencer Talita Rocca. , with whom he also has a daughter.

Leandrinho has had a robust career in the world’s premier basketball league, where he played for the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. In Brazil, he played for Palmeiras, Bauru, Flamengo, Pinheiros, Franca and Minas, where he ended his career as a professional athlete in 2020.