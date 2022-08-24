Learn about stroke symptoms that are more common in women

In a review published last Thursday (18/8) in the scientific journal Circulation, the American Heart Association (AHA), an American organization aimed at disseminating information about cardiovascular diseases, listed the symptoms resulting from a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA). The document also explains that the signs can manifest differently between men and women.

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain becomes blocked, causing part of the brain to lack enough oxygen to function normally. The health problem happens abruptly and suddenly, and it is necessary to seek immediate medical attention.

Occurrences like this have killed more and more females. According to data from the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, between 2010 and 2015 there was an increase in the number of deaths of women from stroke, while the deaths of men fell.

Attention to the signs of a stroke is essential to seek medical help as soon as possible. For this, it is important to know the different ways that the disease acts in the body. To that end, the AHA has listed the symptoms of stroke.

Copy of 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) A stroke, also known as a stroke or stroke, is the interruption of blood flow to some region of the brain.Brazil Agency ***brain-6974397_640 The accident can occur for several reasons, such as accumulation of fatty plaques or formation of a clot – which give rise to ischemic stroke -, bleeding from high blood pressure and even rupture of an aneurysm – causing hemorrhagic stroke.Pixabay Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ***man-513529_640 Many symptoms are common to ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, such as: severe headache, weakness or numbness in some part of the body, paralysis and sudden loss of speech.Pixabay ***neurology-6952525_640 Stroke has no cure, however, it can be prevented in most cases. When this happens, it is possible to invest in treatments to improve the condition and in rehabilitation to reduce the risk of sequelae.Pixabay Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ***hands-2906458_640 Most of the time, it happens in people over 50 years old, however, it is also possible to affect young people. The disease can happen due to five main causesPixabay ***cigarette-724423_640 Smoking and poor diet: it is important to adopt a healthier diet, rich in vegetables, fruits and lean meat, in addition to practicing physical activity at least 3 times a week and not smokingPixabay Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ***hypertension-867855_640 High blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes: these diseases must be properly controlled, in addition to adopting healthy lifestyle habits to reduce their negative effects on the body, as they can trigger a stroke.Pixabay ****chest-pain-6357974_640 Defects in the heart or blood vessels: these changes can be detected in routine consultations and, if identified, should be followed up. In some people, medication such as blood thinners may be required.Pixabay Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ***woman-3083390_640 Illicit drugs: it is recommended to seek help from a specialized drug center so that the detoxification process can be carried out and, thus, improve the patient’s quality of life, reducing the chances of stroke.Pixabay ***red-blood-cell-4807214_640 Increased blood clotting: diseases such as lupus, sickle cell anemia or thrombophilia; diseases that inflame blood vessels, such as vasculitis; or brain spasms, which impede blood flow, should be investigated Pixabay 0

Symptoms

According to the review, women are more likely to experience symptoms that are non-focal, meaning that they are not related to a specific area of ​​the brain. Among them are:

Headache;

Altered mental state;

With the;

Stupor: A state of deep unconsciousness of the body, which is only aroused by vigorous stimulation.

Atypical signs of stroke

According to the AHA, recent studies have shown that new symptoms are being attributed to stroke in both genders. Check out:

Partial sensory deficit: inability to feel touch and pain;

Vertigo: loss of balance caused by the sensation of spinning;

Double vision: seeing two images of a single object.

The association recognizes that further studies are needed to understand the aforementioned signs. Race, ethnicity, age and type of stroke should also be considered to better understand the disease.

first signs

Among the signs most reported by patients at the time of stroke, whether men or women, are:

Numbness or weakness in the face and limbs, usually on one side of the body

Difficulty speaking;

Confusion;

Dizziness;

Difficulty walking;

Change in vision in one or both eyes.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.