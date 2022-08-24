learn how to check if you will receive retroactive emergency aid

Caixa Econômica Federal continues to make retroactive deposits referring to the emergency aida benefit created by the federal government in April 2020 to financially assist families during the pandemic.

After several extensions, the emergency aid calendar officially ended in October 2021.

During the payment, single-parent families headed by women and who had at least one member under 18 years of age benefited in double. Each received R$ 6 thousand during the five months of emergency aid of R$ 600.

At the time, the register did not include male heads of single-parent families. In 2021, however, MP 1084 established that a supplementary and retroactive amount should be paid to those men who raise their children alone, which means that men who fall into this category are receiving these installments in 2022.

The amount can range from R$ 600 to R$ 3 thousand, depending on the number of installments that the beneficiary received between April and August 2020. That is, if the beneficiary received two installments of Emergency Aid, he will receive R$ 1,200 retroactively. Check it out below:

Retroactive emergency aid requirements

to be a man and head of a single parent family

be registered in CadÚnico until April 2, 2020

not having a spouse or partner

have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020, the deadline for registering for the program

be registered as a Family Manager

have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid

having people under the age of 18 in the family

Consultation at Dataprev

THE dataprevthe company responsible for processing data on social benefits for Brazilian citizens, keeps the consultation available for people to check if they are entitled to receive R$ 3 thousand referring to installments of the emergency aid in 2022.

Check below how to check at Dataprev if you are entitled to receive retroactive emergency aid:

access the site Emergency Aid Consultation Put your CPF in the appropriate field Then enter your full name Enter your mother’s full name (or choose “unknown mother”) Enter your date of birth Solve the reCaptcha click send

