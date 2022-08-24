Learn how to increase your credit card limit

O credit card is one of the most used means of payment among Brazilians. With that in mind, digital banks such as Inter Bank it’s the Nubank has been working constantly improving this financial service.

Despite this, many users of these institutions are not satisfied with the limit of credit available. With that in mind, in this article we have gathered some tips that can contribute to increasing the limit.

“There is no magic formula that can explain how increase credit limit on your card. However, there are good practices that help to have more balance available to use in installment purchases”, explains Banco Inter.

Here are some tips to increase your credit limit

To increase the credit limit at Banco Inter, it is essential that users maintain their financial life in order, since a good relationship with the institution greatly facilitates the release of credit. Therefore, it is ideal to keep the bills up to date and avoid delaying the payment of bills, as this can end up harming the score of the customer.

Carrying out salary portability can also contribute to increasing the limit, as in this way Banco Inter can identify the user’s monthly remuneration. Furthermore, another form of digital bank knowing the customer’s profile means always keeping the information up to date in the application.

Finally, we also recommend that users make full use of the limit already made available by Banco Inter. This behavior enables the digital bank to analyze customer behavior and identify whether or not it is a good payer.

Discover the CDB More Credit Limit

O CDB Plus Credit Limit it is an alternative for customers who have an urgent need to increase their card limit. In addition, the service provided by Banco Inter guarantees a daily income of 80% of CDIreaching up to 82% if the user participates in an investment community.

“This product works as follows: the amount you contribute to the investment is immediately converted into limit to your credit card. For example, if you want to invest R$500, you make the contribution and then the increase in your limit is released in the same amount of the contribution made, that is R$500!”, informs Banco Inter in its blog.

The digital bank also explains that customers who subscribe to the service can redeem the value whenever they want, as long as they have not used the limit. In cases where the limit has been used, it is not possible to redeem the total amount invested.

Banco Inter customers who already have credit limit but wish to increase using the service must access the cards area of ​​the digital bank App. Then it will be necessary to select the “limit” option and read the information that appears on the screen.

Finally, if the user agrees, just fill in the desired amount and click on “Invest”. In this way, the money invested will be converted into a credit card limit. More information about the CDB Mais Limite de Crédito can be obtained on the website of the Inter Bank.