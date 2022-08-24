Learn how to spot a counterfeit bill

Check out six tips from the Central Bank of Brazil to identify a counterfeit banknote and learn what to do in such a situation.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

The Central Bank of Brazil can help when identifying a counterfeit banknote. That’s because, through six tips that go through graphic and physical elements of the banknote, it can be easier to know if a banknote is genuine or not.

In addition, it is worth mentioning the importance of verifying the authenticity of a banknote, since presenting a false note in any establishment can generate a series of problems for people.

How to know if a banknote is fake?

First, see below what are the tips that the Central Bank of Brazil has made available for this type of situation:

Water mark

The main tip is to place the note against the light, since in the light part, located in the middle, the images of the number and animal of each banknote will appear.

security wire

There is a line that crosses the R$10, R$20, R$50 and R$100 bills vertically. This line is dark, however, you can only see it against the light. In addition, if the person puts a light very close to the note, it will be possible to see the value and the word “real”.

Puzzle

There is a puzzle on the front of each note. Thus, when holding it against the light, the number equivalent to the value of the note will appear inside the rectangle.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

high relief

The high relief with the legend “Federative Republic of Brazil” appears in some parts of the note, such as on the sides. In addition, the numbers also have this high relief.

hidden number

There is a much less conventional way of checking the hidden number, that is, on the right side, when placing the note horizontally, at eye level, it will be possible to see the value appear. In addition to this method, there is a way to put fluorescent light, so the serial number of the note will turn yellow.

What do I do if I receive a fake bill?

In this situation, it is necessary to contact the Federal Police or the Federal Police, since putting into circulation, acquiring or keeping a counterfeit banknote is a crime, according to article 289 of the Penal Code and can lead to 3 to 12 years in prison.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.