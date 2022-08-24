Lies of P will arrive in 2023; see the new trailer

Lies of P, the souslike where the protagonist is Pinocchio, had a new trailer at Gamescom 2022. Along with the new gameplay moments, Round 8 Studio and NeoWiz took the opportunity to reveal that the game will be released in 2023 — with versions for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

For those who don’t remember, this game came to generate certain comparisons with Bloodborne, this one also a soulslike, from FromSoftware. With the right to show more macabre enemies, the title inspired by the tales of the “wood boy” looks promising. Look:

More information about Lies of P

Ji-won Choi, producer at Neowiz, revealed that these similarities to Bloodborne were not intentional. Lies of P was inspired by the game, but in a less direct way:

While we are very honored that many players felt the “Bloodborne vibe” with the release of our trailer, it was definitely not intentional. Still, Bloodborne and other souls-type titles are certainly inspiring, and nearly everyone on our team is hardcore fans of the genre.

Lies of P

In the game’s narrative, Pinocchio will have to find Geppetto and find a way to regain control of the city of Krat.

Lies of P is a baroque action RPG inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. Horrific, twisted automatons rule the landscapes of the beautiful city of Krat and it’s up to P to find Mr. Geppetto to reverse the calamity that befell Krat.

Ready to find out what Pinocchio got himself into in Lies of P?

