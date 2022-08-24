Lies of P will debut on Game Pass

Lies of P could be one of the next names associated with Microsoft Gaming’s Game Pass, according to sources emerging from the company’s Gamescom space.

For now, we still don’t have official information, but the Round8 and Neowiz game is one of the expected names for the Opening Night of Gamescom 2022 and according to unofficial information, a trailer will be presented with a release date and confirmation that it will be available on launch on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Lies of P is a Dark Souls-style Action RPG, in which the mythical Pinocchio will have to face dangers he never imagined to discover.

The classic work of Cláudio Collodi was the inspiration for an intense experience, which takes place in the city of Krat, where threats are easily visible, even in the face of such a harsh landscape.

Round8 focused on gameplay that puts the spotlight on counterattacks, the different weapons and the mechanical arm that Pinocchio uses in Life of P.

Update

During the Opening Night of Gamescom 2022, it was officially confirmed that Lies of P will arrive in 2023 and will debut on Microsoft’s Game Pass. In addition, a new trailer was presented:



