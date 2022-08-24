Living in Brazil, Jorge Sampaoli can take charge of Rio giant in 2023

Free on the market since his stint with OM, in Ligue 1, Jorge Sampaoli, ex-Galo and Santos, is, again, ready to return to work in Brazilian football – the coach left French football a few months ago due to lack of of reinforcements from Olympique de Marseille.

This Monday, Jorge Sampaoli participated in Sportv’s ‘Bem, Amigos’ program and spoke about various topics. In the face of the Argentine coach’s interview, GE informs that Jorge has plans to train in Brazil in 2023, and rumors abound.

During the coach’s interview, one of the most mentioned topics was Flamengo, a club that Sampaoli always showed a different affection in times of Brazilian football. So, given the rumors, Sampaoli and Flamengo could form a partnership in 2023, although at this point there is nothing between them.

In the media, Sampaoli’s recent speeches about Flamengo may have to do with an attempt by the coach to get closer to the Rio club, since he is living in Brazil and has plans to coach a great team next season. But everything, at the moment, is nothing more than rumours.

Sampaoli in Flamengo?

Despite all the Argentine’s affection, thinking about Sampaoli, at Flamengo, today, is almost impossible. Fla lives a great moment with Dorival Jr and, despite the coach’s contract ending, the chances of a renewal for the next season are great. Fla that, at the moment, is in dispute for all the titles of the season.