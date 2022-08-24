Load of 24 rabbits started plague in Australia: today there are 200 million | biodiversity

Rabbits are considered an invasive species in Australia, to the point that, in the state of Queensland, they are even banned as pets. Despite records of domestic rabbits since the beginning of the colonization of the territory by the British, the precise origin of the animals’ introduction into the country has always been the subject of studies, and a recently published research seems to have reached “ground zero”.

Conducting a genetic screening that analyzed rabbits from Australia and Europe, the University of Cambridge and the CIBIO Institute, in Portugal, came to the conclusion that the decisive moment for the dispersion of rabbits on Australian soil was when an English immigrant, Thomas Austin, received in October 1859 a load of domestic and wild specimens, which he would use for entertainment, hunting them on his property on the outskirts of Melbourne.

The cargo left England with 12 rabbits, and arrived in Australia with 24, suggesting that they had already bred during the 80 days of travel. Today, the territory deals with what is considered a pest – a population of 200 million European rabbits, native to the Iberian Peninsula and southern France, which destroy crops and harm native Australian species.

In 1865, Austin himself told the Geelong Advertiser that he had killed 20,000 rabbits on his property, as a statement about the “extraordinary fecundity of the English rabbit”. Within 50 years, rabbits would spread across the continent at a rate of dispersal of over 100 km per year.

Despite fencing, the introduction of the myxoma virus (deadly to these animals) and other measures, rabbits remain one of the main invasive species in Australia, reports the Daily Mail.

“Our findings show that despite numerous introductions to Australia, it was a single batch of English rabbits that triggered this devastating biological invasion, the effects of which are still felt today,” lead study author Joel Alves told the British publication.