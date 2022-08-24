Los Angeles residents protest film recordings Rolling Stone

Recording of Fast and Furious bothers residents by encouraging “cracks” in the neighborhood

The recordings of the tenth film of Fast and furious, ibothered residents of the Angelino Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles. According to a report by Varietythe community and the defense of road safety organized a protest to stop the filming.

Protestors claim the constant noise caused by racing cars and consider the conditions unsafe for residents. The Angelino Heights neighborhood is popularly known mainly for scenes from the movies of Fast and furious. The place has been attracting street runners ever since.

The outrage is also due to the 27% increase in accidents related to street racing in the city. A letter sent to the Los Angeles City Council was shared in the report.

“If this footage is allowed in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions, we will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who were killed by street racers in Los Angeles and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street races that his films started and continue to promote,” (via Variety).

Witnesses heard by the site said that they often caught drivers practicing “cracks” or collision with other vehicles on purpose. One of them said he had a gun pointed after reprimanding a street runner.

Universal, the production company responsible for distributing the film, paid fees to residents, but did not respond to Variety’s comments.

Jason Momoa crashes while filming Fast & Furious 10

Jason Momoa had to undergo an MRI last Saturday, the 22nd, after an accident during the filming of fast and furious 10 in Rome, Italy. According to information from daily mailthe actor suffered an injury while doing motorcycle stunts for the film.

On the social networks, Momoa shared the exam moment with the caption: “You need to break some eggs to make an omelet.” In the photo, the 42-year-old actor appears lying down about to enter the resonance machine.

