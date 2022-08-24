Lotofácil 2605: bet hits 15 numbers and takes BRL 859,000

A gambler from Pouso Alegre (MG) is among the four players who matched the 15 numbers of the 2605 contest of the lottoeasy on Monday (22). The winner will receive R$ 859,989.39.

The other players are residents of Manaus (AM), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Mafra (SC) and will win the same amount.

THE Federal Savings Bank informed that 618 bets hit a total of 14 of the numbers and will benefit with the amount of R$ 990.31.

In addition, players were awarded in the ranges of 13 (20,777; R$25), 12 (222,910; R$10) and 11 hits (1,100,004, R$5).

Lotofácil numbers 2595

01 – 02 – 05 – 07 – 09 – 11 – 12 – 15 – 16 – 19 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25.

Tuesday’s Contest

This Tuesday (23), the Lotofácil contest will have an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million. The game can be played at lottery houses or through electronic channels, such as the Loterias Caixa website. Currently, the card with 15 tens costs R$ 2.50. However, it is worth noting that there are combos of up to R$945.

How to play?

To compete for the prize is very simple. Among the 25 numbers available on the wheel, the bettor must mark from 15 to 20. However, it is also possible for the player to let the system itself choose the numbers through the “Surpresinha”.

Players who score 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers will be winners. It is worth noting that, through Teimosinha, the player can compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests.

MEGA-SENA: Contest 2,512 accumulates and prize reaches R$ 14 million

Once again, no bettor managed to hit the six tens of the 2,512 contest of the Mega Sena. The draw took place at Espaço de Loterias da Caixa, located on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, last Saturday (20).

However, punters were able to follow the draw through a broadcast on Youtube and other CEF social networks. The numbers drawn were: 07-10-34-47-49-52.

Through Mega-Sena, it is possible to win prizes in several categories, see the winners:

With 6 hits – There were no winners;

With 5 hits – 81 people hit the numbers drawn. Each of them will receive the amount of R$ 31,030.62;

With 4 hits – 4,382 people hit the numbers drawn. Each of them will receive the amount of R$ 819.41.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the amount collected was R$ 43,594,798.50.

When will the next Mega-Sena contest be?

The Mega-Sena will be drawn again next Wednesday (22), starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time). The prize pool is estimated at R$ 14 million, for those who match the six numbers (considering the accumulation of the last contest).

To participate in the contest, players will be able to play until 7 pm, at lottery houses, or on the unit’s website or app, available for Android and iOS. It is worth mentioning that to register online, the bettor must meet certain criteria, such as: