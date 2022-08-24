Love and Thunder has a date set to arrive on Disney+

THE Thor: Love and Thunder exclusivity in theaters are numbered and fans will be able to check out the movie from the comfort of their couch very soon.

Discover and discover everything you can do with your Alexa device! And the best: try it for 30 days and if you don’t like it, get your money back. Click here to check it out!

According to an official video, the feature film will be made available on September 8 on the Disney+ platform.

As expected, the date chosen for the launch will coincide with the Disney+ Day of this year, that promises to bring many announcements and news about the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and for Star Wars.

In addition to the domestic arrival of Thor 4, the platform will also feature the release of the live-action Pinocchio and several other releases.

Discover and discover everything you can do with your Alexa device! And the best: try it for 30 days and if you don’t like it, get your money back. Click here to check it out!

About Thor: Love and Thunder

To the general happiness of Marvel fans, the god of thunder won a fourth movie.

Entitled Thor: Love and Thunderthe long was expected to close Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – which did not happen exactly.

The plot also had some very unexpected events, the biggest being the Natalie Portman returns as Jane FosterBut not only that.

The film also focused on first LGBT hero from Marvel in the movies, who is actually already a well-known character: Valkyrie is now King of Asgard.

Jane Foster, on the other hand, is not only back in the films of the God of thunderbut also returns as itself: she becomes the Mighty Thorjust like in the comics.

for the direction, Taika Waititi from Thor: Ragnarokis back.

From the cast, not just Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Other names are that of Christian Bale (who plays the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (who lives Zeus).

The first trailer released also already confirmed the Guardians of the Galaxy appearance.

Thor: Love and Thunder, premiered in July 7, 2022, in theaters in Brazil.

Read the official synopsis:

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjölnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Discover and discover everything you can do with your Alexa device! And the best: try it for 30 days and if you don’t like it, get your money back. Click here to check it out!



Want to submit a list or article? (It can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!