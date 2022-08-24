Luan Santana is caught backstage kissing with great love: “Sugar”

Luan Santana resumes the stages after the compromised pandemic

One of the biggest stars of the sertanejo in the country, Luan Santana31 years old, is an absolute phenomenon throughout Brazil, however, the long period of the Covid-19 pandemic, made both the sertanejo and other artists, take a break from the stages.

Luan Santana decided to return to do his shows at the end of December last year, since then, the famous has not stopped. With a busy schedule of commitments throughout Brazil, he is gradually resuming with force his career that began as a ‘meteor’.

After almost two years locked up for preventive measures, some celebrities showed that they are now calmer to enjoy big events, such as the Luan Santana at Espaço das Américas, in São Paulo, which took place at the end of the year.

With the three doses of the vaccine, until that time, everyone felt more comfortable going back to the common routine, be it work or entertainment. With Luan Santana it was no different, the singer appeared very well accompanied by his great love behind the scenes of his show back on stage.

KISS ON COMEBACK

Luan Santana got a kiss on the mouth from his girlfriend, Izabela Cunha, just before his show. Very discreet and shy, the artist does not usually expose himself, but the loved one does not fail to call him to her side and enjoy the kiss that everyone wanted to give the famous.

The couple posed for the cameras before Luan Santana go on stage for the presentation of “The Comeback” (name of the tour), which lasted about two hours, including singing the hit “Água com Açúcar”.

Precisely in this show, Luan Santana allowed his return to the stage to be entirely broadcast live on Youtube, in affection to all his fans. In order not to leave anyone out, the production of the sertanejo invested in a DVD recording structure for the event.