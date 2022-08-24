Lucho González will be the 6th foreign coach in the history of Ceará – Play

O Ceará will be led by the Argentine Lucho Gonzalez for the remainder of 2022. The 41-year-old Argentine arrives at Vovô as the 6th foreign coach in history to command the club, being the second Argentine and the first in the 21st century.

Another five coaches from outside Brazil have already commanded the club. Four of them between the 1950s and 60s. Two of the “gringos” were Hungarians Janos Tratayrecord holder in matches and who led the team in 158 games, and Americo Brummer, who made 11 matches. Janos, even, was Champion Cearense in 1961 and participated in the title the following year.

In addition to them, Grandpa has also been commanded by three other South Americans. the uruguayan Luiz Comitantewho spent 23 games, and also the Argentine Dante Bianchiwhich stayed 13 matches.

The most recent foreigner to command Ceará was the Uruguayan Sergio Ramirezwho stayed for 20 games in 1999.

Lucho González will arrive as the only foreign coach to command Alvinegro in the 2000s and, consequently, during the Robinson de Castro administration. The expectation is that he lands in the capital of Ceará in the coming days, is regularized and can already command the team on Saturday (27), against Athletico-PR, at Arena Castelão.

Foreign coaches who have already commanded Ceará

Janos Tratay – Hungarian – 158 games

Luiz Comitante – Uruguayan – 23 games

Sergio Ramirez – Uruguayan – 20 games

Americo Brummer – Hungarian – 11 games

Dante Bianchi – Argentinian – 13 games

