Luciano Hang is sentenced to pay BRL 8,000 to Julio Lancellotti

Businessman Luciano Hang was sentenced by the São Paulo Court to pay BRL 8,000 to Father Julio Lancellotti in a lawsuit for moral damages, due to Hang’s statements about the priest in a WhatsApp group. The decision can be appealed.

In the messages, revealed by the Metrópoles portal in May 2022, the businessman criticizes Lancellotti after the publication of a report on the parish priest helping homeless people in the cold of São Paulo.

Hang wrote: “every day is more rogue living on the backs of those who work”, and added that “whoever defends a bandit, a bandit is”. The businessman also associated the priest with the PT.

Yesterday, Hang and other businessmen had search and seizure warrants carried out at their addresses by the Federal Police, after messages from the same WhatsApp group indicated that some defended coup ideas if Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wins the elections.

To UOLJulio Lancellotti said he hopes that “the court decision will signal and affirm the legal limits of freedom of expression that do not offend and disqualify people”, and stated that he has never offended Luciano Hang before and does not intend to do so.

The report also sought the defense of Luciano Hang and awaits a return.