Luisa Sonza is criticized after complaining on the web: ‘Being a pop artist is a disgrace’ | celebrities



Luisa Sonza: ‘Being a pop artist in Brazil is a disgrace’ – Ag. news

Luisa Sonza: ‘Being a pop artist in Brazil is a disgrace’Ag. news

Published 08/24/2022 08:52 | Updated 08/24/2022 10:04

Rio – Singer Luisa Sonza, 24, caused controversy on Twitter over a comment she made on a post by Marina Sena. The interpreter of “Por Supuesto” commented that while she receives a lot of criticism for her voice, she also receives praise for her show.

“Sometimes your name is in Trending Topics because they loved your show and other times because they hated your voice in something. That’s it, right, people? A drug and a salad to balance”, said Marina Sena. It was then that Luisa Sonza decided to interact. “Being a pop artist is a disgrace, honestly,” commented the singer.

Luisa’s phrase caught badly among netizens, who claimed that she was complaining of a “full belly”. Many people also took the opportunity to mock the artist, who received several job offers.

“Luisa, at the store where I work, there are two spaces in the pouch. The service is light, they have a cart”, said an internet user. “The store in my neighborhood where I worked is hiring, take your resume. You work from Monday to Saturday, you just have to be a saleswoman, cashier, stockist, cleaning lady and iron the clothes before taking them to the hanger, but you’ll only get paid for one function, R$1,300 per month”, offered another person.

“Poor girls, they are just millionaires, they have all the good and the best and in return they suffer criticism here and there, what suffering”, said an internet user.