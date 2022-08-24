Luisa Sonza is criticized after complaining on the web: ‘Being a pop artist is a disgrace’ | celebrities

Luisa Sonza: ‘Being a pop artist in Brazil is a disgrace’Ag. news
Published 08/24/2022 08:52 | Updated 08/24/2022 10:04
Rio – Singer Luisa Sonza, 24, caused controversy on Twitter over a comment she made on a post by Marina Sena. The interpreter of “Por Supuesto” commented that while she receives a lot of criticism for her voice, she also receives praise for her show.
“Sometimes your name is in Trending Topics because they loved your show and other times because they hated your voice in something. That’s it, right, people? A drug and a salad to balance”, said Marina Sena. It was then that Luisa Sonza decided to interact. “Being a pop artist is a disgrace, honestly,” commented the singer.
Luisa’s phrase caught badly among netizens, who claimed that she was complaining of a “full belly”. Many people also took the opportunity to mock the artist, who received several job offers.
“Luisa, at the store where I work, there are two spaces in the pouch. The service is light, they have a cart”, said an internet user. “The store in my neighborhood where I worked is hiring, take your resume. You work from Monday to Saturday, you just have to be a saleswoman, cashier, stockist, cleaning lady and iron the clothes before taking them to the hanger, but you’ll only get paid for one function, R$1,300 per month”, offered another person.
“Poor girls, they are just millionaires, they have all the good and the best and in return they suffer criticism here and there, what suffering”, said an internet user.
Being a pop artist is a disgrace honestly
— LUISA SONZA (@luisasonza) August 22, 2022
A wholesaler is going to open near my house, there will be plenty of vacancies for the cashier, send your resume
— Toufofa (@bolofoufos) August 23, 2022
Luiza at the company I work for has 2 spaces in the pouch the service is light they have a cart.
Food voucher of 359 also has a dentist. Nobody bothers.
Office hours from Monday to Friday, enter 7:15 mi, release your DM I’ll send the work with us for you to send your resume.
— Fernando Dicas Master (@odicasmaster) August 23, 2022
poor things, they are just millionaires and they have all the best and in exchange they suffer criticism here and there, what a suffering
— bi (@maliciwatson) August 23, 2022
Have you ever tried to wake up at 5 am, take two buses and a subway, work all day on your feet and earn 1200 reais? pic.twitter.com/xDgBSekRoJ
— Gaybe (@alves_gabes) August 23, 2022
become an accountant then love
— lucas (@tuitluc) August 22, 2022
Hey Luisa, here at the bakery in town, there’s a job opening if you wanted to get out of the pop artist life
1300 per month, Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm. You are entitled to a transport voucher, food and a day off on 2 Sundays of the month
You will love it
— koba (@koba_davi) August 23, 2022