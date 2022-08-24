Luísa Sonza receives criticism on the web after commenting on the life of an artist: “It’s destiny”

The singer Luísa Sonza moved social networks this Monday (22) and it was not a very pleasant matter for her and her fans. It turns out that the blonde decided to make a comment that did not go down well and had a negative impact on Twitter users, who did not forgive and made comments with criticism of the artist. Apparently, it was all a misunderstanding, but the discussion was already installed.

Is that Sonza made a comment about an outburst of Marina Sena on the microblog and ended up disdaining the artistic career that the two follow, the music, which was not well interpreted by the followers. Sena had regretted the criticism she receives on social media and highlighted that she never knows if her name is actually high on the web for something negative or positive, in addition to being always surprised by comments on her profile.

“At one point, your name is among the most talked about topics because they loved your show. And another time, because they hated his voice in something. That’s it, guys? A drug and a salad to balance it out”, said Marina Sena. Sonza reacted to the publication: “Being a pop artist is a disgrace, honestly”. From then on, Whindersson Nunes’ ex began to receive a flood of criticism, since for many internet users the life of an artist is “easier” than that of anonymous.

Followers mocked the plight of the two artists. “A wholesaler will open near my house, there will be plenty of vacancies for a cashier, send your résumé”, said an internet user. “Poor things, they are just millionaires and have all the best and in exchange they suffer criticism here and there, what suffering”, said another. Sena agreed with Luísa Sonza and found that the work of an artist is something that is in their lives: “The worst thing is that it’s fate. You couldn’t be anything else, those things that we know,” said the singer.