Luiza Martins resumes career after Maurílio’s death and talks about Marcela’s support MC Gowan: ‘Enviada de Deus’

“S de saudade” was the great hit of the duo Luiza and Maurílio, and this feeling was exactly what the singer left in his partner’s life, when he died in December last year, as a result of complications from a pulmonary thromboembolism. After finding herself without her stage partner and great friend, the 30-year-old from Minas Gerais says she felt lost, not knowing who she was. After going through grief, she saw that it was time to get back on her feet and announced four months ago that she would pursue a solo career.

— During that time, I was torn between crying and reinventing myself. I remember that I went to a course and, in an exercise, I had to say who Luiza was. I spent three hours crying because I didn’t know who I was alone, without Maurílio. But that day was a snap for me, because I saw that I needed to know who this person who stayed was,” explains Luiza.

Also check: Wesley Safadão talks about a fresh start on a new music label: ‘Let’s value the Northeast’

Now, she plans to record, next month, her first DVD.

“It’s going to be a sweaty job in every way, with too much emotion. I went through a lot of struggle, a lot of crying. This will be the day I wash my soul — imagines she, the newest representative of the feminejo, who also lost one of her greatest singers last year, Marília Mendonça: — It’s a hole that remains, the person who made it happen was Is it over there. Marília will always be the biggest inspiration of my life.

Luiza and Maurílio Photo: Instagram/reproduction

Back on stage, the singer sang, in July, in Imperatriz (MA), the city of Maurílio and the place where the duo started. She says that his absence is a constant feeling.

— The Empress show was a madness of feelings. His mother, who calls me daughter, looked at the stage and liked it. But at the same time, she was looking for him. I’ve always had this feeling of lack, but as the show goes on, I calm down. I believe this will decrease with time, but it’s weird as hell — she vents, highlighting the support of Maurílio’s family for his solo career: — We spent 14 days of terror (at the time of hospitalization) and that brought us together. I keep them informed of everything.

Second season: Lorena Comparato talks about the loves of ‘Cine Holliúdy’: ‘It’s a love triangle that turns into a quartet’

Former BBB Marcela MC Gowan, with whom the singer has been dating for 1 year and nine months, was quite a partner during the period after the loss and also after.

“If it weren’t for her, I don’t even know if I’d be here. Marcela was a messenger from God in my life. We started dating and six months later my life, instead of going forward, went backwards. But she stayed with me — says Luiza, who was surprised by all the support she received from the LGBTQIAP+ public: — The more Marcela and I showed ourselves publicly, the more people connected with us and I didn’t understand. Some thanked me and I asked: “Thank you for what, my God?”. Over time, I came to understand the issue of representation. I’m receiving a lot of affection, everyone is waiting for my new job, committed to helping me.