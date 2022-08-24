Lula has 41.7% and Bolsonaro, 37%, points out Paraná Pesquisas

posted on 8/24/2022 11:22 am / updated on 8/24/2022 11:22 am



(credit: Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Mauro Pimentel/AFP)

A survey released by Instituto Paraná Pesquisa this Wednesday (24/8) reveals that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remains ahead in the race for the Presidency of the Republic, with 41.7% of voting intentions. The current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), remains in second position, with 37%.

In the institute’s latest poll, released on August 2, the PT’s advantage over Bolsonaro was 5.5 percentage points. Now, the gap has dropped to 4.7 points. The distance is the smallest ever recorded by the survey.

The PDT candidate, Ciro Gomes appears in third place, with 7.3%. MDB’s Simone Tebet scores with 2.7%. The other candidates register less than 1%. Those who vote white and null add up to 6%.





In the spontaneous poll, Lula has 30% against 26.5% for Jair Bolsonaro. By the margin of error, they are technically tied. Compared to the last poll, the former president scored 30.5% of voting intentions, while the chief executive registered 26.9%.

The survey heard 2,020 voters on the dates of August 19 to 23. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points. The research is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-03138/2022.