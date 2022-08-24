Lula says that, if elected, he will carry out a ‘big program’ of infrastructure and take back Minha Casa, Minha Vida | Elections 2022

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Tuesday (23) that, if elected, he intends to resume the original format of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program and reissue an infrastructure investment plan along the lines of the old Growth Acceleration Program (PAC).

The statements were given to a group of businessmen and civil construction representatives at a hotel in São Paulo. In addition to Lula, the candidate for vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and former minister Aloizio Mercadante, coordinator of the ticket’s government plan, participated in the agenda.

“We intend to announce a major infrastructure program in January and announce the resumption of Minha Casa, Minha Vida”, he said.

Lula also pledged to resume, if elected, “all the works that are in a position to resume”.

“The PAC was an extraordinary thing, because it was not an infrastructure construction project designed from the Presidency’s office. It was built with businessmen, governors and mayors. This is what I intend to resume if we win the elections from January 1st,” he said.

About Minha Casa Minha Vida, created in 2009 and replaced in the Jair Bolsonaro government by Casa Verde e Amarela, Lula said that the housing program will “go back to being a government program”.

Investments, debt and taxation

The former president repeated that he plans to bring together, after the eventual inauguration, the 27 governors and mayors of capitals to reestablish the “federal pact” of Brazil. “I want each governor to indicate which are the three or four most important infrastructure projects in his state,” he repeated.

Shortly before Lula’s speech, Geraldo Alckmin had announced that a new Lula term will bring a “turbined” Minha Casa, Minha Vida “to be able to generate employment, generate housing”.

To businessmen, Lula once again defended that the State should invest resources from the Budget in infrastructure projects.

The PT candidate also repeated that “cash in cash is not good.” “Good money is money in construction,” he said.

“I’m not afraid of government debt. Government debt is bad when it’s made for you to pay for it. But a debt made to build a new asset, something that will give this country receivables, it is very important that we even have the capacity to take on debt”, said Lula.

“The State needs to surround itself with economic possibilities and use its banks to help, either through the Union Budget, or through financing, to ensure that houses can be built”, he added.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also told civil construction representatives that it is necessary to “discuss a new” Brazilian tax policy.

“It is not a measurement of forces, but rather the conclusion of an agreement that we can make. It is fully possible for us to make a tax policy that relieves investments and that can guarantee that there is more justice in the Income Tax policy in this country,” he said.

PAC and My House, My Life: remember

The Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) was launched by the Lula government in 2007, in the form of a package of infrastructure actions, comprising public works and public-private partnerships. Most of the works, however, were not completed within the initially planned schedules.

In 2010, the government launched PAC 2, with planned investments of R$ 1 trillion, which continued to be implemented during the Dilma Rousseff administration.

Minha Casa, Minha Vida was created in the second Lula government, in 2009, with the objective of reducing the housing deficit in the country. In 10 years, 5.5 million residential units were contracted and around 4 million were delivered. The undertaking consumed BRL 110 billion from the Union Budget in this period, as shown by a report by g1 in 2019.

The program was divided into hiring bands. In range 1, for lower-income families, the properties were 100% subsidized by the Federal Government and, after receiving the keys, the families received discounts of up to 90% on the house payment. In the other bands, low-interest loans also had different levels of subsidies depending on family income.

