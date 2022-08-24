Lyncon becomes Vasco’s leader in the U-17 and an example for the community where he was born | vasco

Vasco enters the field this Wednesday against Botafogo, at 15:15, for the fourth round of the Brasileirão Sub-17, at Cefat, in Niterói, with transmission of Sportv 2. The Vasco generation of the category is seen with great eyes. Among the boys is defender Lyncon, captain of the team, who became an example for the kids in his community.

Lyncon is 17 years old and has been at Vasco’s base since he was 10. The defender had a domestic accident that almost took his life, even when he was nine months old. With burns on his body, Lyncon survived and won in the fight against shyness and sequels. It was in football that, as a child, he found the strength to continue his life.

I was too young. It was a difficult time, but I gradually got over it and with the support of my family, especially my father and mother, I found in football a way to turn around – said Lyncon.

Today, Lyncon reaps the rewards at Vasco as a starter and captain of the under-17 team. The example of success and overcoming is recognized by the entire Apollo community, in Itaboraí, where he was born. Now, he is a mirror for the kids who dream of being a football player.

– The feeling is the best possible. Knowing that a lot of people from where I live look up to me, want to get where I am, is very cool. I always try to be an example to them. It’s gratifying when I go to the community and they ask to take a picture with me. I will continue working to continue being a reference for the kids in my area.

At “Escolinha do Edinho”, Lyncon began his career as a professional. At the age of 10, he moved to Vasco. At 12, he went to live with Paulinho, right-back, his teammate, because it was very difficult to leave Itaboraí every day to go to training in São Januário. The duo is part of a golden generation of Vasco, which still has Rayan, GB and Estrella.

– Our generation is great, with several quality players, a fact that ends up providing the evolution of all. We’ve played together for over six years and we know each other very well, which makes it easy for us to get along. The work environment is the best possible – revealed the defender.

We were finalists of the Copa do Brasil and champions of the Copa Rio and I currently play high-level competitions such as the Brasileiro and Carioca. I am part of a team that fights for all the titles it disputes. I hope to maintain regularity to help my teammates end the season with a flourish.

Lyncon’s highlight goes beyond technical quality. His leadership in Vasco’s squad draws attention. It is possible to see the role that the player has within the group in the lectures of the matches. The defender points out that his story turned him into what he is today.

– I believe that the difficulties made me stronger and gave me a great maturity for my age. For that reason, I think I can handle turning points well, for example.

Lyncon has the dream of consolidating himself as a professional at the club, being one of the best Brazilian defenders and reaching the national team to play in a World Cup. At 17 years old and an example for many boys, he leaves a message for those starting out:

– Be persistent! Regardless of the difficulties, never give up, believe in your potential.

