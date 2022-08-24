Malafaia criticizes Moraes and PF action: “Brazil is in danger”

In a video published on his Instagram profile, the pastor says that if someone prefers a coup, it’s an opinion

Pastor Silas Malafaia, leader of the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God church, published this Tuesday (23.Aug. , and the PF (Federal Police) operation against businessmen who talked about coup.

Without directly quoting Moraes, but using an image of the minister, the pastor called him “dictator” and said he “brings the Supreme Court to its knees”.

Watch (2min28s):

In addition to criticizing Moraes, Malafaia called the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), from “loose” and “coward” for not proceeding with the impeachment request of the STF minister. According to the pastor, the request already has 3 million signatures.

In all, 8 businessmen were the targets of the searches. They are investigated for exchanging messages in which they say that a “coup” would be better than a new term for ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Businessmen indicated that they prefer President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The warrants were issued by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.



Read the list of businessmen who are targets of PF operation:

Afrânio Barreira Filho 65, owner of Coco Bambu;

Ivan Wrobel owner of W3 Engenharia;

José Isaac Peres 82, founder of the Multiplan shopping mall network

José Koury owner of Barra World Shopping;

Luciano Hang 59, founder and owner of Havan;

Luiz André Tissot president of the Sierra Group;

Marco Aurelius Raymundo known as Morongo, 73, owner of Mormaii;

Meyer Joseph Nigri67, founder of Tecnisa.

Here is the post by Silas Malafaia on his Instagram profile: