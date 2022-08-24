Malvino Salvador undergoes procedure, puts on hair and shocking image

+ Shack in the family? Gretchen’s granddaughter accuses her own mother of leaking romance with Adriano Imperador and denounces: ‘She wants fame’

Malvino Salvador is one of the biggest heartthrobs of Globo’s soap operas, since he exploded with his role in Cabocla (2004). Afterwards, he never stopped and has already starred in numerous iconic roles on the small screens of viewers, to the delight of women.

But even the heartthrob of soap operas, not everything is flowers in the life of Malvino Salvador. Turns out, at age 46, he suffers from baldness. But thanks to the advancement of technology and medicine, the actor was able to solve this problem. On Instagram, he appeared in a video showing the before and after, after undergoing a hair transplant procedure.

Malvino Salvador underwent the cosmetic procedure in 2021 and, since then, has often been showing his fans and followers how his baldness treatment is going. But on social media, he shared a diary of the transplant, where he shows the differences in his scalp as the days go by, his expectations and even the surprises.

This Tuesday (23), Malvino Salvador participated in an Instagram trend, where he made a video of collages showing the treatment process in general, from the moment he underwent the procedure, until today. As a before, during and after, the star appeared full of wide smiles and was very excited and satisfied with the result achieved.

Career

After debuting on Globo in Cabocla, Malvino Salvador was invited by Walcyr Carrasco to work on Alma Gêmea (2005). He even played his first villain in The Prophet (2006).

Malvino also acted in Sete Pecados (2007), A Favorita (2008), Caras & Bocas (2009), Fina Estampa (2011), Amor à Vida (2013), Haja Coração (2016), Pride and Passion (2018). His last novel was A Dona do Pedaço (2019).