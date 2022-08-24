Marcos Braz opens the game about West Ham’s interest in Lázaro – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Red-black leader stated that the value offered “is not what the player represents”

Flamengo has one of the best youth teams in Brazil. No wonder, it reveals young promises that draw the attention of international football. Among them is the attacking midfielder Lázaro, who has gained space in the current season. The shirt 13 received a proposal of 5 million pounds (R$ 30.57 million at the current price) from West Ham (ING), but that was considered well below what Rubro-Negro intends to receive for the player. For the vice president of football at Fla, Marcos Braz, the English need to increase values ​​for conversations to move forward.

“The proposal is a long way off. If it increases, we will analyze. Flamengo no longer sells players in real. Sells in Euros, Pounds. So, in our analysis, R$30 million is not what the player represents.”said the red-black leader, in an interview with ESPN.

Flamengo shirts, accessories and much more: buy and get free gifts at the best online store in Mengão!

In response to West Ham’s proposal, Flamengo stated that it intends to receive double the amount offered, something around R$ 60 million. In addition to the English club, two teams from Belgium, Brugge and Antwerp, also showed interest in the athlete, promising a value more compatible with that intended by Rubro-Negro. It is worth noting that the transfer window in European countries ends on September 1st and 6th, respectively.

Lázaro is considered one of the great promises revealed by Flamengo today. In addition, the attacking midfielder has received more opportunities this season and has been gaining prominence among professionals. Therefore, the young man has a termination fine of 80 million euros (BRL 410 million at the current quote). The contract with Mais Querido runs until 2025.

Born in the state of Minas Gerais, Lázaro started playing for professionals in 2020, still under the command of Rogério Ceni. This year, the attacking midfielder received more opportunities with the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, and now with the coach Dorival Júnior. The 20-year-old has eight goals scored and seven assists in 41 matches this season.

With Lázaro at their disposal, Flamengo is getting ready to face São Paulo in the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The match takes place this Wednesday (24), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Morumbi. The duel will be shown by Globo, on open TV, and SporTV, on a closed channel, in addition to Amazon Prime, via streaming. However, Coluna do Fla, as usual, commands the most red-black transmission on the internet, via Youtube.