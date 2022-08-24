Markets this Tuesday, oil, ore and news from stock exchange companies

Posted at 7:52 am

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h50)

China (Shanghai Comp.): -0.05% (trade closed)

Japan (Nikkei 225): -1.19% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): -0.78% (trade closed)

Germany (DAX): +0.12%

London (FTSE 100): -0.33%

Brent Oil: +1.63% ($98). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: +2% ($92.18)

Bitcoin futures: +2.03% ($21,390)

Iron ore

The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Exchange in China was up 2.47% at 705 yuan ($102.9). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html

New York stock futures

At 7:50 am on Wall Street, the Dow Jones futures were up 0.16% and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.17%. Nasdaq futures rose 0.22%.

corporate news

(click the links below to read the details)

Viveo (VVEO3) announces the purchase of Neve and Nutrifica

Enauta produces 268,000 barrels of oil equivalent in July

Highline wins auction for Oi towers

Wiz subsidiary acquires stake in Trombini Corretora

Changes in the board of Anima (ANIM3)

Camil buys Mabel and gets Toddy brand licensing for cookies

Camil (CAML3) announced this Tuesday, 23, the purchase of Mabel and entry into the cookies category.

The company entered into an asset purchase agreement with Pepsico for the acquisition of all the shares issued by CIPA Industrial de Produtos Alimentares and CIPA Nordeste Industrial de Produtos Alimentares.

The acquired companies manufacture cookies under the main brand Mabel, in addition to the brands Doce Vida, Mirabel, Elbi’s and Pavesino”.

The industrial plants in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO) and Itaporanga D’Ajuda (SE) are part of the transaction, operated by approximately 800 employees.

In addition to this acquisition, the transaction also establishes the licensing by Pepsico to Camil of the Toddy brand for cookies for a period of 10 years, and the acquisition of the assets that make up the production line of the Toddy brand for cookies.

