MasterChef Brazil: Renato is eliminated and Erick Jacquin laments: “You were excellent”

Eric Jacquin did not hide how disappointed he was with the result: “I am sad to see you leave at this stage of the program because you were an excellent competitor, an excellent cook here at MasterChef”, lamented the Frenchman.
fire in the kitchen
Renato hugged the trio of chefs and left the studio applauded. Later, at the end of the recordings, the man from Pará spoke with the band.com.br in an exclusive interview. He was upset about the elimination, but proud of his trajectory:
“Getting so close to the final [falta apenas 1 episódio] the pressure greatly increases. I felt the responsibility of my colleagues thinking I was a strong competitor, of people from outside sending me messages, it snowballed. I couldn’t focus on the race, I was airy and destabilized”, he confesses.
Although he reached the top 4 of the competition, the Paraense made only 4 elimination events throughout the game. The lack of experience in such complex challenges was, according to him, a disadvantage. “There is no training, it causes a certain discomfort that harms us”.
After so long dreaming of participating in the program, he was confident that such dedication would make him go further. “It was years of studies, right? Every time I signed up and didn’t enter, I studied more and gained knowledge. I believe I came in here at the right time here,” he ponders despite the defeat.
Captain Well’s Pride
Believing that he could have focused more on the elimination challenge, Renato is now digesting everything that happened to make room for new opportunities. “There’s a little regret, but there’s also a much bigger issue, which is duty accomplished. I have already fulfilled the dream of stepping into the kitchen at Masterchef Brasil and this is very big”, he celebrates.
In addition to the result, he knows that in Capitão Poço, the city where he lives in Pará, he has already become a source of pride. There, even outdoors, friends made celebrating the conquest of the cook, who entered the ranking of the best amateurs in Brazil.
From now on, it is to engage even more in gastronomy, whether as a personal chef or, in the future, running a restaurant of his own. “I don’t intend to go back to my old job, I think it would be taking a step back. The kitchen has always been in my heart and I will continue on that path. It’s amazing to see that people have taken up my example of persistence and resilience. Dreaming is always possible”, he concludes optimistically. Congratulations, Renato.
What happened in the 15th episode of MasterChef Brasil
Field selection
Straight from the Corinthians stadium, in São Paulo, the top 4 of the MasterChef Brazil prepared a four-step tasting menu inspired by the World Cup. Each cook had to make a recipe using typical Brazilian ingredients. Rafael, who won the race the previous week, divided the team.
Lays prepared the starter with cashew nuts, Rafael made the first main course with cachaça, Fernanda had the second main course with plantain, and the dessert was created by Renato with tucupi.
Stars at the table
In addition to the pressure to secure a spot in the semifinals, the cooks had the recipes tasted by former player Edmilson, players Andressa Alves and Cristiane, and Chef Pablo Peralta. At the end of the dispute, the winner was Rafael, who presented an elegant and tasty guinea fowl, according to Helena Rizzo.
traditional and dreaded
The elimination test served the cooks a classic of the program: the cocoa test. The participants received a visit from Ale Costa and had to prepare a free recipe with fruit derivatives, such as honey and cachaça.
Less is more?
After 1h30, Lays was elected the best of the challenge, while Renato and Fernanda were in the hot seat. The man from Pará decided to make a tasting menu at the tasting, but he got in the way and ended up delivering only one dish, which, according to the chefs, “did not represent him”. The contestant was the 14th eliminated of the season.