Mbappé’s new nickname revealed in the PSG dressing room

In last weekend’s Ligue 1 round, Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Lille 7-1 and Kylian Mbappé scored a hat-trick. The victory brought some calm to the stressful environment of recent days and it seems that a new nickname has even been given to the 23-year-old who this season surprisingly refused to play for Real Madrid and continue defending the French club.

As usual, the player who manages to score a hat-trick receives the match ball autographed by all his teammates. And among one of the signatures present, the word “penguin” could be seen.

Although everything indicated that one of his Spanish-speaking colleagues could have been the creator of the new nickname, the truth is that the author was the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi.

Due to his professional beginnings in the Real Madrid academies, Achraf has an excellent command of Spanish and hence his familiarity with the word “penguin”. In this way, Kylian Mbappé can now be called something other than ‘Donatello’, in allusion to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character.

It seems that in this way the problems that arose in recent days in the PSG dressing room between the Frenchman and Neymar, which circulated last week, even forcing a meeting between the athletes and the coaching staff and disturbing the atmosphere of the Parisian team, were left behind. .

The club from the city of light defends the Ligue 1 title and once again has the great objective of going to the Champions League.