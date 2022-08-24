McLaren announce Ricciardo departure at the end of 2022

McLaren today announced the termination of the contract with Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo. He will leave the team at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season. This leaves the doors open for the team to confirm the arrival of rookie Oscar Piastri, reigning F2 champion, as the team’s starter. Piastri is at the center of a dispute between the English team and Alpine.

Ricciardo’s contract would run until the end of 2023, but McLaren CEO Zak Brown had already made it clear there were loopholes in the agreement for a termination. As usual, what happens in these cases is the payment of salaries for the last year of the contract that is not being fulfilled. That is, McLaren would shell out about 20 million dollars to make the switch.

“McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo have mutually agreed that Daniel will leave the team at the end of the 2022 season,” McLaren said in a statement.

“The team thanks Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that memorable win at Monza. We look forward to finishing the season strongly together,” he added.

Ricciardo’s stint at McLaren was the most frustrating of the 33-year-old Australian’s career, who began to rise to prominence in Formula 1 when he beat Sebastian Vettel in his first season at Red Bull in 2014. In the following years, with the arrival of Max Verstappen, he felt he was losing ground until he decided to leave the team at the end of 2018.

At the time, the exchange of a team that fought further ahead for Renault raised doubts and Ricciardo did not yield as much as expected in his first year with the French.

But the podiums in 2020 and the fifth place in the drivers’ championship showed evolution. However, the Australian was already in agreement with McLaren, the team for which he won gold weight in 2021.

In terms of performance, the move was right as the English side comfortably beat the French last season. However, in terms of performance, Ricciardo fell short of the young Lando Norris, although he won the Italian GP, ​​in a one-two for the British team.

It was believed that it would be another case of a first year with difficulties in adapting and a more positive second year. However, this is not happening. With McLaren and now Alpine battling for fourth place in the constructors’ world championship, Ricciardo is just 12th in the championship, while Norris is seventh.

Several times this season, the Australian, who is a beloved personality within the paddock and has no relationship problems within McLaren, said he could not find the reason for his performance drops.

Among the engineers, what is said is that the pilot does not focus so much on finding solutions that can make him understand what is happening and be able to react through his driving style, and therefore he is indebted to pilots who know more about the car like Norris.

Now, the question remains about what will be the next step for the charismatic Australian. Now Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer has already stated that he would welcome the driver back to the team with open arms, although it is conceivable that his market value will be much lower after his time at McLaren. Haas’ Guenther Steiner also stated that the team has already contacted the driver to fill the vacancy that is now Mick Schumacher.

In fact, there aren’t many options for Ricciardo at the moment, with most spots already closed. One possibility that the Australian always raised was to race in the United States, a country where he even spent his August vacation.